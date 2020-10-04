Rufus Hound completes Dancing On Ice 2021's line up

Rufus Hound has been confirmed as the final celebrity for Dancing On Ice's new series.

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound revealed the news on Martin and Roman's Sunday Best (ITV, 8.30am Sundays) this morning.

Rufus joked: "I'm doing it for the money. I don't know if you've heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I've ever done to earn a pound note disappear!

"And so this point has arrived and they said 'we'll pay you' and I said 'do you know something? I love ice skating!"

He went on to say: "Training starts in a couple of weeks. I've spent the last twenty years in the pub mainly!"

Sincerely, he added: "The God's honest truth is, and you [Martin Kemp] are actually a magnificent example of this, as life goes on you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go and actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things."

Rufus is the twelfth and final celebrity on the Dancing On Ice line up.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest season are soap star Joe-Warren Plant, Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, presenter Myleene Klass, TV personality Denise Van Outen and actress Faye Brookes.

They're joined by Olympic skier Graham Bell, rapper Lady Leshurr, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Olympian Colin Jackson and radio DJ Sonny Jay.

Dancing On Ice will launch in the New Year.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

John Barrowman, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will return behind the judges' desk.

As ever, each week a cast of twelve celebs will skate live with their professional skaters in an attempt to win over the ice panel. One will be eliminated in the results show until a winner is crowned.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV