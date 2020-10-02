Billie Shepherd confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2021 line up

TV personality Billie Shepherd has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice's latest series.

Billie (née Faiers) rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex and now appears alongside sister Sam Faiers in ITVBe's The Mummy Diaries.

She confirmed she was taking part in Dancing On Ice next year with a post on social media.

Billie wrote: "I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice ❄️⛸

"I still can’t believe I am actually doing it !! 😆😆😆🥰 ... I am soooo nervous but so excited ... This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet !!"

She added: "I have zero ice skating or dance experience 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud 🥰❤️ Wish me luck ☺️⛸🥰❤️ #dancingonice"

Billie is the eleventh of twelve celebs to be confirmed for the cast.

Also announced for Dancing On Ice's latest series are Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, Corrie's Faye Brookes, TV & radio presenter Myleene Klass, actor and singer Jason Donovan and actress & presenter Denise Van Outen.

They're joined by Capital FM's Sonny Jay, Olympian Colin Jackson, musician Lady Leshurr, Olympic skier Graham Bell and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.

Meanwhile rumoured celebs for the line up currently include Love Island's Alex George, Blue singer Antony Costa, actress Lisa Maxwell and comedian Rufus Hound.

Dancing On Ice is to start in 2021.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo and Torvill and Dean will return to the judges' panel.

As ever, each week a cast of 12 celebs will hit the rink live alongside their professional partners in a bid to win over the panel.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV