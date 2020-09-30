Dancing On Ice 2021 line up adds musician Lady Leshurr

Musician Lady Leshurr has been announced for Dancing On Ice's latest season.

The rapper, singer and songwriter joined Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on Kiss Breakfast to announce the news.

Advertisements

Lady Leshurr said: “Oh my gosh I don't know what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She added: “I'm petrified, (but) I've always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I'm looking forward to having a new skill, (skating) backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Offering some skating advice Perri, who was last year’s runner up, said: “Whenever you can just get on the ice, you’re going to enjoy it, you're going to have a blast.

He then joked, “If you do a music video on the ice bring me in!”

Further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice's latest season are musician & presenter Myleene Klass, actor Jason Donovan, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, Corrie's Faye Brookes and singer & actress Denise Van Outen.

Advertisements

They're joined by athlete Colin Jackson, radio DJ Sonny Jay, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and Olympic skier Graham Bell.

Meanwhile names rumoured for Dancing On Ice line up currently include The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers, footballer Wayne Bridge, comic Rufus Hound, Love Island star Alex George, actress Lisa Maxwell and Blue star Antony Costa.

Dancing On Ice is to launch in the New Year.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show typically airs on Sunday evenings from January.

Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Torvill and Dean will once again make up the judges' panel.

As always, in each episode a cast of 12 celebrities will hit the rink live alongside their professional skaters to win over the judges.

Advertisements

DOI airs on ITV.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV