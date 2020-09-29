Dancing On Ice 2021 confirms Rebekah Vardy for the line up

Rebekah Vardy has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice this year.

The TV personality appeared on Good Morning Britain today to announce the news.

Joining Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid live, she said: "My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old.. He used to take us to the local ice rink so it's a really fun family thing for us to have done together and I'm really excited actually.

"The only time I've been ice skating since is when we take the kids to our local ice rink at Christmas to have a really good time."

Speaking about her family's reaction she said husband Jamie "thinks it's such a brilliant idea. He's really looking forward to watching me and says he hopes I don’t fall over too much.”

She said she showed son Taylor a clip of one of the headbangers being performed on the show and shared his response: “he just looked at me and said mum, there’s no way you can do that. You’re going to hurt yourself and I went don’t worry I’ll be fine!”

Rebekah added that she starts training "in a couple of weeks so really looking forward to getting my teeth into that. I’m going to give my 100% effort for it all."

Also confirmed for Dancing On Ice this year are TV personality Denise Van Outen, Olympic skier Graham Bell, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, Olympian Colin Jackson, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, musician & presenter Myleene Klass and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

Meanwhile names linked to the 2020 Dancing On Ice line up currently include footballer Wayne Bridge, reality star Katie Price, rapper Lady Leshurr and reality star Billie Faiers.

Also linked to the cast are actor Rufus Hound, Love Island's Alex George, actress Lisa Maxwell and Blue singer Antony Costa.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Torvill and Dean will return to the panel.

As always, in each episode a line up of twelve celebrities will skate live with their pro skaters in an attempt to impress the ice panel.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV