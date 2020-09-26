Two Olympians have been announced for Dancing On Ice's new line up.

Skier Graham Bell and athlete Colin Jackson CBE have become the seventh and eighth celebrities confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2021.

The two sportsmen appeared live on BBC Breakfast this morning to confirm the news that they will be joining the competition in the New Year.

Talking to hosts John Kay and Sally Nugent, five time Olympic skier Graham Bell said: "Ice doesn't scare me, it's the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin."

He admitted the extent of his dancing experience was confined to "dancing on tables, wearing ski boots in après ski. It's not graceful and elegant!"

Whilst he no doubt believes Colin to be a big contender, the seasoned skier did admit that the "transferable skills of edge control, balance" in his sport would be useful on the ice.

Meanwhile, Colin Jackson CBE said: "The first thing for us all is to get used to our boots. I don't know if you've tried ice skating boots but they are pretty tight so we've got to get our feet in there and start getting used to balancing on them. We won't get onto the ice fully until the middle of October."

He added, "I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you've certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we'll do, who knows?! We'll see how the choreography goes."

Colin went on to say "I'm going to try and that's the most important thing. You go out there, you enjoy yourself and you learn a new skill and to hone the skill of skating will just be a huge, huge plus. I'm looking forward to it."

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest series are TV & radio presenter Myleene Klass, Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes and actress & presenter Denise Van Outen

Meanwhile celebrities rumoured for Dancing On Ice line up currently include 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy, reality star Katie Price, former England footballer Wayne Bridge, The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers, Blue's Antony Costa, actress Lisa Maxwell, rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr and comedian Rufus Hound.

The new series of DOI is to start on TV in 2021.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV