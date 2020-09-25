Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay has been announced for Dancing On Ice's latest season.

Sonny broke the news to listeners this morning on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show that he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Sonny teased his co-hosts throughout the course of the show with a series of clues including scarves, face glitter and playing the This Morning theme tune before finally he said: "I'm going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I'm so excited, I don't know how I kept it a secret."

He went on to tell Roman and Sian that he starts training next month.

Roman said: "You might fall over a few times and it might hurt but I think you're going to smash this. I've got a lot of faith in you, pal." Sonny replied: "I don't want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don't want to be a meme the next day!"

Sonny is the seventh celeb confirmed for this year's line up.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest season are musician & presenter Myleene Klass, actress & presenter Denise Van Outen, actor Jason Donovan, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes and Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant

Meanwhile rumoured celebs for the 2020 Dancing On Ice cast currently include footballer Wayne Bridge, reality star Katie Price, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy and n.

Also linked to the cast are actress Lisa Maxwell, former Love Islander Alex George, Blue's Antony Costa, comic Rufus Hound, rapper Lady Leshurr and The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers.

Dancing On Ice will begin on telly in 2021.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman will return behind the judges' desk.

As ever, in each episode a line up of twelve celebs will hit the rink live together with their professional partners to impress the judges.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs on ITV.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV