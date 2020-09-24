Jason Donovan confirmed for the Dancing On Ice 2021 line up

Jason Donovan has been officially confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2021.

Actor and singer Jason Donovan first rose to fame in Australian soap Neighbours and more recently was in the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Jason was live on This Morning to confirm the news that he will be joining the competition in the New Year.

Chatting to hosts Holly and Phil, Jason told the pair he signed up because "I've always been a big fan of winter sports, whether it's ski-ing, skating, snowboarding...après ski-ing!"

He went on to say: "My daughter Molly is very excited about me doing shapes on the dancefloor or maybe not...depending on how it goes! And also the opportunity to spend a Sunday night with you guys."

Jason added: "Skating is all about balance and confidence. I’ve done a little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia surprisingly in the heat of an Australian summer. I’ve surfed, I’ve skied a lot so I guess I’ll bring a little bit of that confidence."

Also confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2021 are musician & host Myleene Klass, singer & actress Denise Van Outen, soap star Joe-Warren Plant and actress Faye Brookes.

Meanwhile celebrities rumoured for the 2021 Dancing On Ice line up currently include Olympian Colin Jackson, 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy, reality star Katie Price, former England footballer Wayne Bridge.

Also linked to the cast are comedian Rufus Hound, The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers, rapper Lady Leshurr, actress Lisa Maxwell, Blue singer Antony Costa and Love Island star Alex George.

The new series of DOI is to begin in the New Year.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme typically airs on Sunday evenings from January.

Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Torvill and Dean will once again make up the judges'.

As always, in each episode a cast of 12 all star contestants will hit the rink live together with their professional skaters in an attempt to impress the ice panel.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs on ITV.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV