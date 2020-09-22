Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2021

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice's next series.

The actor is best known for his role as Jacob Gallagher in the ITV soap having appeared since August 2010.

Revealed live on This Morning, Joe-Warren said: “(I’m) super excited. I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill. It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.

When asked about the show’s iconic costumes, Joe-Warren added: “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it's all part of the fun.”

Joe-Warren is the second confirmed name for Dancing On Ice's new line up, joining TV & radio presenter Myleene Klass.

She said earlier this week: "I have a 13 year old daughter and a 9 year old daughter who are obsessed with ice skating. They both ice skate and I stand there and I hold the coats. That’s my role – to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats. Now it's my turn to learn and I can't wait!"

Meanwhile celebrities rumoured for the 2021 Dancing On Ice line up currently include reality star Katie Price, Corrie's Faye Brookes, Olympian Colin Jackson, footballer Wayne Bridge, 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy and singer & actress Denise Van Outen.

Also linked to the cast are actor and singer Jason Donovan, actress Lisa Maxwell, Love Island's Alex George, Blue's Antony Costa, rapper Lady Leshurr, comic Rufus Hound and reality star Billie Faiers.

The new series of DOI will begin on telly in 2021.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will return to the judges' panel.

As always, each week a cast of 12 all star contestants will hit the rink live together with their professional partners in an attempt to win over the panel.

DOI airs on ITV.

Picture: ITV