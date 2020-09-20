Myleene Klass confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2021 line up

Myleene Klass has become the first confirmed celebrity contestant on Dancing On Ice 2021's line up.

Myleene is a musician and TV & Radio host who first rose to fame in pop group Hear'Say who were put together in Popstars in 2001.

Classical pianist Myleene previously appeared in I'm A Celebrity Mylenne and has released two albums. She currently has her own show on Smooth Radio.

"I just hope my feet are as co-ordinated as my hands - this is the way to find out," Myleene said on signing up.

Myleene is the first officially confirmed name for the new series, which will begin in January.

Further confirmed names will follow in the coming days.

For now, more rumoured names for the 2020 Dancing On Ice line up currently include singer & actress Denise Van Outen, footballer Wayne Bridge, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy, reality star Katie Price and Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson.

Also linked to the cast are The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers, actor Rufus Hound, Blue singer Antony Costa, Love Island star Alex George, actor Jason Donovan, rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr and actress Lisa Maxwell.

Dancing On Ice will be back on TV on ITV in the New Year.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series usually airs on Sunday nights from January.