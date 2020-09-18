Rufus Hound and Lady Leshurr are two of the latest names linked to Dancing On Ice 2020.

Rufus Hound is an actor and comedian who was most recently seen on stage in the West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Lady Leshurr is a rapper and singer-songwriter. She's a team captain on ITV2's Don't Hate The Playaz and recently took part in Celebrity Masterchef.

The Sun reports that ITV have signed both for the next series in 2021.

A source told the tabloid: "Dancing On Ice are putting together one of their most eclectic line-ups ever and bosses are delighted to have got Rufus and Lady Leshurr onboard.

"Neither of them are going to play it safe - on the show or on the ice. The next series is certainly not going to be light on entertainment."

As yet ITV have not confirmed any names for the Dancing On Ice 2021 line up.

More rumoured celebs for the Dancing On Ice cast currently include 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, former England footballer Wayne Bridge, reality star Katie Price, TV personality Denise Van Outen and Corrie's Faye Brookes.

Also linked to the cast are The Mummy Diaries' Billie Faiers, actress, Lisa Maxwell Love Island's Alex George, Blue singer Antony Costa, Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley and actor and singer Jason Donovan.

Dancing On Ice will launch on ITV in the New Year. Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.