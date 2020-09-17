Billie Faiers and Wayne Bridge 'join Dancing On Ice 2021 line up'

Reality star Billie Faiers and footballer Wayne Bridge have reportedly signed up for Dancing On Ice next year.

Billie Faiers rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex and now appears alongside sister Sam in ITVBe's The Mummy Diaries.

Wayne Bridge is a retired footballer who played for Southampton and Chelsea as well as England.

According to The Sun newspaper, both will be a part of the 2021 Dancing On Ice line up when it returns to screens in the New Year.

An insider shared with the tabloid: "Dancing on Ice bosses are excited to bring in Billie after the success of her Towie co-star Gemma Collins. She's set to bring fun energy to the show.

"Wayne amused fans in lockdown with his TikTok moves, now they'll get to see how entertaining he is on the ice."

More names rumoured for Dancing On Ice line up currently include Olympian Colin Jackson, 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy, reality star Katie Price, actress & presenter Denise Van Outen, Corrie's Faye Brookes and actor and singer Jason Donovan.

Also linked to the cast are Blue star Antony Costa, actress Lisa Maxwell, Love Island's Alex George, comic Rufus Hound and Made In Chelsea star Olivia Bentley.

As yet however no names have been officially confirmed.

> Dancing On Ice professionals line up sees a big shake up - who's gone?.

Dancing On Ice is set to begin on ITV in the New Year.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show typically airs on Sunday nights from January.