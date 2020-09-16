Dancing On Ice contestants: Rumoured line up of celebrities

Dancing On Ice is on its way back to TV for a brand new series - who could be on the line up in 2021?

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year for what will be its thirteenth series overall.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to host Dancing On Ice 2021 - but who will be on the line up?

While no names have been officially announced just yet, here's a round up of rumoured names who could be taking part...

Who's on Dancing On Ice? Rumoured line up

Faye Brookes

Faye Brookes has reportedly signed up for this year's Strictly. The actress is best known for her role of Kate Connor on ITV's Coronation Street. Faye joined Corrie in 2015 and her final scenes aired last September after she announced her exit in April 2019.

Jason Donovan

Actor and singer Jason Donovan first rose to fame in Australian soap Neighbours and more recently was in the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Now he's rumoured for this year's DOI cast.

Colin Jackson

Athlete Colin Jackson is an Olympic silver medallist turned sports pundit. He previously finished as runner up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 - could he go one better on Dancing On Ice?

Denise Van Outen

Actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen recently appeared on The Masked Singer as the Fox. Now she's in a deal said to be worth £40,000.

Rebekah Vardy

The wife of Leicester footballer player Jamie Vardy has been in the headlines over the past year for her 'WAG war' with Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen Rooney. The Sun reports that Rebekah, who previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity, is set for Dancing On Ice after being offered £50,000 to take part.

Katie Price

Katie Price is said to be on the potential line up for Dancing On Ice. The model and reality star could appear in next year's series - if she recovers from a recent ankle injury. After recently breaking both of her feet while on holiday in Turkey, Katie hopes to be well enough to get onto the ice on ITV next year.

Alex George

Dancing On Ice loves a Love Island star and Alex George could be the next one. He's rumoured to have auditioned for the series earlier this year.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to TV on ITV in in the New Year.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the show usually airs on Sunday nights from January.