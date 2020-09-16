Faye Brookes 'signs up for Dancing On Ice's new series'

Faye Brookes has reportedly signed up for Dancing On Ice's latest series.

The actress is best known for her role of Kate Connor on ITV's Coronation Street.

Faye joined Corrie in 2015 and her final scenes aired last September after she announced her exit in April 2019.

Now The Sun newspaper reports that the soap star has signed up for the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice.

An insider told the tabloid: “Faye will bring the glamour to the ice and DOI bosses are over the moon she’s chosen to put her skates on this year.

“With her top class acting skills she’s sure to impress the judges in the performance stakes.”

Further rumoured names for the 2020 Dancing On Ice cast currently include WAG' Rebekah Vardy, reality star Katie Price, actor and singer Jason Donovan, footballer Wayne Bridge, Olympian Colin Jackson, comic Rufus Hound and singer & actress Denise Van Outen.

Also linked to the cast are Blue singer Antony Costa, Love Island star Alex George, actress Lisa Maxwell and Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley.

Away from the celebrity line up, the Dancing On Ice professionals are also set for a shake up.

It was previously revealed that Brianne Delcourt, Carlotta Edwards and Alex Murphy will all be departing the series.

It's been reported that the changes have been made to make Dancing On Ice's next series "bigger and better than ever".

Dancing On Ice will launch on ITV in the New Year.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the show usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

Picture: ITV