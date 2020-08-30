Dancing On Ice professionals line up sees a big shake up - who's gone?

The line up of Dancing On Ice professional skaters for 2021 has seen a big shake up.

Carlotta Edwards has reportedly left the cast while Alex Demetriou won't be partnered with a celebrity this year.

It follows the former husband and wife pair announcing earlier in 2020 that they were separating after four years together.

The Sun reports that the changes are part of a shake up to make Dancing On Ice's next series "bigger and better than ever".

Alongside Carlotta, at least two other DOI professional skaters will be leaving.

Earlier this year, Brianne Delcourt announced her exit from Dancing On Ice after a decade as a pro skater.

Brianne has been a professional on the ITV series since the fifth season in 2010.

But she won't be back in 2021, revealing her decision to step back in an interview with Hello magazine.

It comes after Brianne got engaged to her last celebrity partner, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane.

"It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now," said Brianne. "The hardest part will be missing my DoI family and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin."

Also leaving is Alex Murphy.

Alex revealed in June she was "heartbroken" to be told she wouldn't be a part of 2021's line up.

"For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family," Alex wrote in a lengthy statement on social media. "I am broken hearted to announced that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series."

Dancing On Ice typically launches in January on ITV.