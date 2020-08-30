Denise Van Outen 'signs up to Dancing On Ice line up'

Denise Van Outen has reportedly signed up for the Dancing On Ice 2021 line up.

The actress, singer and presenter recently appeared on The Masked Singer as the Fox.

Now she's rumoured to have signed up for Dancing On Ice's next series in a deal said to be worth £40,000.

A source told the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper: “After some top-secret negotiations, Denise was offered the chance to take part and she jumped at the chance. She’s signed a deal worth around £40,000.

“Bosses are thrilled to have her on board. They know she will give it her all in training and be popular with viewers.”

As well as appearing on The Masked Singer, Denise has also taken part in Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on Broadway and in the West End in the musical Chicago.

Currently no names have been officially confirmed for the next Dancing On Ice line up.

A number of celebs are said to be auditioning to take part with 12 spots on the cast.

Those said to be in talks include 'WAG' Rebekah Vardy, reality star Katie Price, singer, footballer Wayne Bridge, comedian Rufus Hound, Love Island's Alex George and Luke Trotman and The Mummy Diaries' star Billie Faiers.

Also linked to a place on the cast are RuPaul's Drag Race queen Baga Chipz, Blue star Antony Costa, Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley, singer Toyah Willcox and actress Lisa Maxwell.

Lockdown permitting, Dancing On Ice will launch on ITV in 2021.

The show typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Picture: Instagram/@vanouten_denise