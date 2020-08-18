Katie Price 'in talks to join Dancing On Ice line up'

Katie Price is said to be on the potential line up for Dancing On Ice.

The model and reality star could appear in next year's series - if she recovers from a recent ankle injury.

Advertisements

Katie recently broke both of her feet while on holiday in Turkey, reportedly requiring a six-hour operation in hospital.

However she hopes to be well enough to get onto the ice on ITV next year.

"It's Katie's biggest goal to recover in time for Dancing On Ice next year," a source told The Sun newspaper.

They added: "She's been in talks with ITV and bosses say she stands a good chance of getting on the show if she's recovered by then."

Advertisements

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for the next Dancing On Ice line up.

Those said to be in talks include singer, actress and TV presenter Denise van Outen, footballer Wayne Bridge, ‘Allo ‘Allo! actress Vicki Michelle, singer Antony Costa, Love Island's Alex George and Luke Trotman and The Mummy Diaries' star Billie Faiers.

Also linked to a place on the cast are RuPaul's Drag Race queen Baga Chipz, Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley,, comedian Rufus Hound and Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor.

Meanwhile, ITV have reportedly made back up plans if the 2021 season is forced off air due to the ongoing pandemic.

A number of special episodes featuring ice skating stars Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill together with behind the scenes clips have apparently been filmed to air if the usual series cannot go ahead as usual.

However all going well, Dancing On Ice will launch on ITV in 2021.

The show typically launches in January.