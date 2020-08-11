Dancing on Ice star Alex Murphy wants to take part in I'm A Celebrity

Dancing on Ice star Alex Murphy has put herself forward for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The skater says she'd "love" to be a part of the upcoming series, even though she'd struggle with the new location for the show.

ITV confirmed last week that this year's I'm A Celebrity will film here in the UK due to the ongoing pandemic.

The rumoured location are the ruins of Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Asked on Instagram if she'd like to take part, Alex told her followers: "Haha I would love to!

"Though I think I might struggle eating all those delicacies and haunted mansions freak me right out."

Alongside the new location, this year's trials are said to be ditching their usual Australian themes in favour of medieval tasks based around "jousting, dungeons and even fake gallows".

Together with Alex, rumoured names for the line up include Tamzin Outhwaite, TV presenter Vernon Kay, footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard.

Alex wanting to take part in I'm A Celebrity follows a shock departure from the Dancing On Ice pro line up.

Alex revealed in June she was "heartbroken" to be told she wouldn't be a part of 2021's show in a shock move by show bosses.

"For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family," Alex wrote in a lengthy statement on social media. "I am broken hearted to announced that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

"This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021. I have been left feeling bewildered, lost, and devastated.

"I am so grateful for the three years that I had on this incredible show and I will wholeheartedly miss everyone and everything about it."

Picture: ITV