Potential Dancing On Ice stars 'revealed' as stars audition for new series

A varying line up of celebrities are taking part in auditions for Dancing On Ice 2021.

The ITV series is expected to begin in January with training for contestants typically starting in the autumn.

Potential celebrities have been trying out on the ice before bosses decide who to sign, reports The Sun newspaper.

There are said to be 12 spots up for grabs with singer, actress and TV presenter Denise van Outen one of those pictured at an ice rink.

Also snapped were footballer Wayne Bridge, Olympian Denise Lewis, Darts star Fallon Sherrock, Olympic swimmer Mark Foster, ‘Allo ‘Allo! actress Vicki Michelle, singer Antony Costa, Love Island's Alex George and Luke Trotman and The Mummy Diaries' star Billie Faiers.

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Baga Chipz and Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley, singer Toya Wilcox, actress Lisa Maxwell, comedian Rufus Hound and internet sensation LadBaby were all also pictured trying out.

A source claimed there was an "undercurrent of competition" to land a spot on the official cast.

“Places on a primetime show are lucrative and contestants get a huge career boost by taking part," the insider told the newspaper. “There are likely to be other auditions for celebrities based in more remote areas, and even abroad.”

Yet more rumoured contestants currently include reality star James 'Arg' Argent and Stacey Solomon, whose partner Joe Swash won this year's competition.

Meanwhile, ITV have reportedly made back up plans if the 2021 season is forced off air due to the ongoing global health crisis.

A number of special episodes featuring Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill together with behind the scenes clips have apparently been filmed to air if the usual series cannot go ahead.

However all going well, Dancing On Ice will launch on ITV in 2021.

The show typically airs Sunday nights from January.

Picture credit: ITV.

