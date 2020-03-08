Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice concludes this evening with its live final.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside returning Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

It's the final, and the remaining three celebrities and their partners battle it out for the title.

They'll each start by skating twice: A showcase skate choreographed by Torvill & Dean and a reprise of their favourite skate of the series.

The top two skaters will then go forward to perform their take on the Bolero before the winner is crowned.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 10 / final line up and songs

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Skate Of The Series: Nice To Meet Ya - Niall Horan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Showcase skate: Silent Movie Medley - Various Artists

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Skate Of The Series: The Bare Necessities - The Jungle Book - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Showcase skate: Chariots Of Fire/Reach - Vangelis/Gloria Estefan

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Skate Of The Series: Senorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Showcase skate: Skip To The Good Bit - Rizzle Kicks - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 but this week those marks will just be for guidance.

In the final it'll be down to viewer votes alone to determine the winner.

Alongside the three finalists, the class of 2020 - Ben Hanlin, Lisa George, Maura Higgins, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Kevin Kilbane, Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard - will return for a special performance.

As well as all that, there's an extra special performance by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alongside the professional skaters.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs tonight (Sunday March 8) on ITV from 6PM.