Joe Swash wants to see Stacey Solomon on Dancing On Ice next year

Joe Swash is backing Stacey Solomon to go on Dancing On Ice next year.

Actor and TV presenter Joe is one of this year's three finalists on the ice skating show.

And ahead of Sunday's live final, he's revealed hopes of seeing his partner Stacey take to the ice next.

He told the Daily Mirror: “I’d definitely put Stacey on the ice. She can get an idea of how hard it is!

“I don’t think anyone realises how tough it is until you do it.

"The thing is with this show, it’s not always about how famous or popular you are, it’s about your journey and how you grow in the series."

Joe added: "I don’t think anyone expected [me to get to the final]. I was a danger to myself!”

Joe and his pro partner Alex Murphy will perform live this weekend in their bid to lift the trophy, skating at least two routines including a showcase choreographed for them by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Alongside Joe and Alex, those in the Dancing On Ice 2020 live final are Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

The Dancing On Ice final will also see the class of 2020 return including magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers; footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Also back will be Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield; and chat show legend Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki.

Model Caprice Bourret was also a part of this year's show, originally skating with pro Hamish Gaman, however it's been reported that she won't be a part on the final after quitting the series.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs live this Sunday night on ITV.

PICTURE: Instagram/@staceysolomon