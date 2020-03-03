It's the Dancing On Ice 2020 final this Sunday night and here's all you need to know.

Airing this Sunday, the Dancing On Ice final will see the remaining three contestants battle it out for victory.

And while they may be favourites to win, it sounds as though Perri and pro partner Vanessa Bauer won't be taking it easy this weekend.

The Diversity dancer is working on a risky new move that's never been seen before on the show.

Dancing On Ice's creative director Dan Whiston shared with The Sun newspaper: "I don't want to give too much away, but Perri's working on something that's never been done by a celebrity ever, ever, ever before. He's working on something really big.

"It's very, very dangerous. If he's there in the final I'm sure he'll do his best to do it. He's working on something very special."

In last weekend's semi-final, Perri scored the first perfect 40 of the series after a romantic routine to The Balcony Scene from Romeo & Juliet.

Dancing On Ice judge and Perri's fellow Diversity star Ashley Banjo reacted: "Seeing you become the man you've become, I'm so proud bro."

At the weekend, Ben Hanlin became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the competition, leaving just three celebrities on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was magician Ben who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg and her pro skater Mark Hanretty.

Alongside Libby and Perri, also in the Dancing On Ice final is actor and presenter Joe Swash and pro skater Alexandra Schauman.

They'll all skate live one last time this weekend as viewers crown this year's champion.

They’ll each have to perform a showcase choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and recreate their favourite routine of the series, but just two couples will get to perform their own take on the Bolero.

Dancing On Ice 2020 concludes with the live final on Sunday, March 8 on ITV.

Alongside the contestants' performances, will be a special performance by Torvill and Dean alongside the pro skaters, and the class of 2020 return to the ice for one last time.