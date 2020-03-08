The winner of Dancing On Ice 2020 has been crowned in tonight's final results.

The weekend saw the remaining three celebrities skating for the final time this year.

And after ten weeks of competition, this evening saw the winner crowned and it was Joe Swash who won Dancing On Ice 2020.

Ben Hanlin left in the last elimination, leaving just three contestants for the final tonight.

They were actor and TV presenter Joe Swash, Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

In the first half of the final's results, Libby was eliminated leaving Perri and Joe as the top two.

In Sunday evening's live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they reprised their favourite skate of the series.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and scores out of 10. However, for the final, their scores were just for guidance as viewer votes alone determined the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

DOI hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the celeb with the fewest votes was Libby, finishing in third place.

Perri and Joe then went on to perform once more, skating to the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly returned to announce the winner as Joe beat Perri to victory.

"This is the most amazing experience!" reacted Joe.

Viewer votes alone determined the results in the final, with the judges only able to give their opinions for the last live show.

Also in Sunday's final show, this year's entire cast returned to the ice for a special group performance

Alongside the trio of finalists, stars on Dancing On Ice 2020 included Ben Hanlin, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, footballer Kevin Kilbane, soap star Lisa George and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

Joining them were Love Island's Maura Higgins, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, model Caprice and chat show legend Trisha Goddard.

There was also a special routine from head judges Torvill & Dean together with the professionals.