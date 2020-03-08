The full line up of Dancing On Ice 2020 celebrities returned to the ice for tonight's final.

The cast reunited for the last live show of the series for a special group dance.

Each of the eliminated couples took to the ice in turn before the night's final Dancing On Ice result was revealed and the winner of the series crowned.

You can watch their full performance in the video below...

A total of 12 celebrity skaters had kicked off Dancing On Ice in January.

Alongside the trio of finalists and their pro skaters were magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers; footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Completing the cast of 2020 are Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield; and chat show legend Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki.

However model Caprice Bourret - who quit the series - was not back for the final.

The others returned to the rink tonight, each reprising one of their favourite routines as part of an epic group skate.

Last weekend, Lisa George became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the competition, leaving just three celebrities on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was magician Ben Hanlin who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE.

Libby therefore joined actor and TV presenter Joe Swash and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely in the final.

While the judges will offer their comments and scores as usual in the final, it'll be viewer votes alone that determine the winner.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.