Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 10's final.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the last time in the live grand final.

After Ben Hanlin left in the latest elimination last weekend, three contestants and their pro partners were left on the series.

Those on the Dancing On Ice line up tonight were actor and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

First they performed a showcase skate - choreographed with the help of Torvill & Dean themselves - and then reprised their favourite skate of the series.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

For the final, the judges' marks didn't count for anything as viewer votes alone determined the results.

After the first two dances, lines froze to determine the third placed couple with the fewest votes. It was Libby who finished Dancing On Ice in third place.

Lines then re-opened as the top two went forward to skate to the Bolero. These routines were NOT marked by the judges.

Lines then closed for good before the winner was revealed and it was Joe who won Dancing On Ice 2020.

Here are all the scores from the final tonight (March 8)...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 10

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.