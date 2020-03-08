The top two Dancing On Ice 2020 celebrities have been revealed in tonight's final results.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating for the final time this year.

After Ben Hanlin left in the previous elimination, just three contestants made it into the final.

They were actor and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

In the first half of tonight's results, Libby was eliminated leaving Perri and Joe as the top two.

In this evening's live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they reprised their favourite skate of the series.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and marks out of ten.

However the judges' scores didn't count this week with viewer votes alone determining all of the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

DOI hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the celeb with the fewest votes and finishing in third place.

Libby was the unlucky celeb voted off, leaving Perri and Joe to continue in the contest.

"This past week has been an absolute pleasure," Libby reacted despite her exit. "Thank you Hamish!"

Perri and Joe went on to perform once more, skating to the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly return to announced the winner, and it was Joe who won Dancing On Ice 2020.

Also in tonight's final, the full line up of this year's Dancing On Ice stars returned to the ice for an epic group performance.

Alongside the trio of finalists, this year's line up included Ben Hanlin, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, footballer Kevin Kilbane, soap star Lisa George and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

Completing the cast of 2020 are Love Island's Maura Higgins, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, model Caprice, and chat show legend Trisha Goddard.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.