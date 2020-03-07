It's the Dancing On Ice 2020 final this Sunday night and here's all you need to know.

Starting at 6PM, March 8 on ITV, the Dancing On Ice final will see the remaining three contestants battle it out for victory.

At the weekend, Ben Hanlin became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the competition, leaving just three celebrities on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was magician Ben who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg.

Alongside Libby, those in the Dancing On Ice final are actor and presenter Joe Swash and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

All three will start by performing two routines each. The first will be a showcase, choreographed for them by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and the second the celeb's favourite skate from the series.

One celeb will then be eliminated before the top two perform their take on the iconic Bolero.

Although judges will comment, it'll be viewer votes alone that determine the winner on the evening.

Currently Perri is the hot favourite to win with the bookies.

The live show will also see the celebrity skaters that kicked off Dancing On Ice in January return to the ice.

Alongside the trio of finalists and their pro skaters will be magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards;Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers; footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Completing the cast of 2020 are Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield; and chat show legend Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki.

However it's been reported that model Caprice Bourret - who quit the series - will not be back for the final.

Meanwhile, there will be a sensational performance from Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and the professional skaters.

Dancing On Ice 2020 concludes with the live final on Sunday, March 8 on ITV.