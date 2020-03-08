It's the Dancing On Ice 2020 final but who's on the line up? What are the songs and what time does it start on ITV tonight?

From the confirmed celebrity contestants to the start time on on TV tonight here's everything you need to know about Dancing On Ice's 2020 new series.

Dancing On Ice originally ran between 2006 and 2014, hosted by Philip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and later Christine Bleakley.

It returned for a brand new series in 2018 and ITV this year saw another new season.

Dancing On Ice contestants

The line up of Dancing On Ice 2020 contestants have been confirmed with twelve names on the line up.

They include actor and TV presenter Joe Swash, Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE, Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, Love Island's Maura Higgins, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, model Caprice and chat show legend Trisha Goddard.

Joining them were magician Ben Hanlin, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, footballer Kevin Kilbane, soap star Lisa George and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

They've been getting their skates and sequins on ready to compete against one another in the quest for glory.

Each week the skaters with the fewest combined public votes and judges' scores found themselves in the skate off where at least one was eliminated.

Leaving the competition over the past ten weeks have been Ben Hanlin, Lisa George, Maura Higgins, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Kevin Kilbane, Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard, while Caprice quit the series.

Those left for the final are Libby, Joe and Perri.

Dancing On Ice spoilers

In the final, the finalists will perform a showcase skate and then reprise their favourite skate of the series before one is eliminated.

The top two will go forward to skate to the Bolero before the winner is crowned.

> Dancing On Ice 2020 line up and songs: Final songlist and music.

Dancing On Ice start time

Dancing On Ice 2020 will conclude with the final TONIGHT on ITV.

The tenth and last episode of the series will air tonight on Sunday, March 8. The latest live show will run for two hours between 6PM and 8PM.

The final trio will perform up to three times for viewer votes before the winner is crowned.

Dancing On Ice judges

Last year saw Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean make their debut as judges, having appeared on previous series as coaches. They will once again head up the judging panel.

They'll be joined by returning Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the series.