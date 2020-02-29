Dancing On Ice's Torvill and Dean speak out on Caprice and Hamish drama

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have broken their silence on Caprice's exit.

Earlier in this year's series, Caprice Bourret and pro skater Hamish Gaman 'parted ways' after two weeks performing together.

Caprice went on to perform with a new pro partner - before ultimately quitting the show a week later.

Speaking out about the drama for the first time this week, Jayne Torvill told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “We didn’t really get involved in it. We were told what was happening. So we just had to go with it and accept it.”

Christopher added: “It was information passed on to us. It just sounded like they weren’t getting on.

"Caprice wanted to stay in the competition and that was the only way they could resolve it. So that’s what the producers decided to do.”

He continued: “Everyone was, to begin with, asking, ‘What’s happening?’

"But now everybody’s really concentrating on their own performance and what they have to do.

"You’d be surprised – everyone needs to be somehow blinkered on what they need to do. They’re serious about trying to do their best so nobody really dwells on any distractions.”

Jayne agreed: “Mostly partnerships do have to get on. When you bring it to the ice, there has to be equal respect and trust. And so you have to make that work.

"And usually, in partnerships where that doesn’t happen, they don’t last that long in the competitive world.”

Following Caprice's departure, Hamish has continued to perform as one of Dancing On Ice's pro skaters.

Dancing On Ice is set to air its latest live show at 6PM on Sunday on ITV.

Four celebrity couples remain in the competition with one more set to leave in the latest skate off tomorrow evening.

Those left in the running for the title are magician Ben Hanlin, TV presenter Joe Swash, Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

The remaining celebs will skate twice for the first time this year as they perform for a place in the grand final.