Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice continues.

Dancing On Ice returns with its brand new series this evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman,

It's the semi-final, and the remaining celebrities and their partners battle it out for a place in the final.

The competition ramps up as they perform twice for the first time this series, including a first ever solo skate.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 9 / semi-final line up and songs

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Ain't That A Kick In The Head - Dean Martin - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lightning Bolt - Jake Bugg - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? - Rod Stewart - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Stars - Simply Red - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Paradise - George Ezra - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Sleeping At Last - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Let's Go Crazy - Prince - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Balcony Scene - Romeo & Juliet - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Lisa George, Maura Higgins, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Kevin Kilbane, Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard have all been eliminated so far.

As well as all that, there's an incredible performance from Cirque du Soleil - Crystal.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs tonight (Sunday March 1) on ITV from 6PM.