Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in the latest results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the penultimate time this year.

After Lisa George became the fourth celeb to leave last weekend, five contestants were left on the series on Sunday evening.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was magician Ben Hanlin who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 tonight (March 1) after the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the bottom two couples skated again.

John voted to save Ben but Ashley, Jayne and head judge Chris, who had the casting vote this week, saved Libby.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend were magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

They each skated twice for the first time this series, once with their pro partner and a first ever solo skate.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Libby Clegg MBE & her pro skater Mark Hanretty and Ben Hanlin & his pro partner Carlotta Edwards.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Chris was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.