Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 9 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 9.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the penultimate time.

After Lisa George became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, four contestants were left on the series.

This week they were competing for a spot in the grand finals next Sunday, skating twice for the first time this series including a solo skate.

Those making up this weekend's line up were magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty and Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards.

The judging panel then chose which couple to save and it was magician Ben who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Chris was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from March 1 below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 9

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.