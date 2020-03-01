Dancing On Ice 2020: Watch all of week 9's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's (March 1) Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the four couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the latest skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Sleeping At Last - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 10, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Libby Clegg MBE (Solo skate)

Song: Paradise - George Ezra - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 10, 10

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Stars - Simply Red - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Joe Swash (Solo skate)

Song: Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? - Rod Stewart - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Lightning Bolt - Jake Bugg - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9, 9, 9.5

Ben Hanlin (Solo skate)

Song: Ain't That A Kick In The Head - Dean Martin - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9, 9.5, 9.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: The Balcony Scene - Romeo & Juliet - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Perri Kiely (Solo skate)

Song: Let's Go Crazy - Prince - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9, 10, 10

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Libby & Mark and Ben & Carlotta who went forward to skate off.

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Ben became the eighth celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see the grand final as the top three compete for the title.