Dancing On Ice 2020: Watch all of week 8's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw five couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the latest skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Live And Let Die - James Bond - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: The Bare Necessities - The Jungle Book - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8.5, 9, 9, 9

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Hedwig's Theme - Harry Potter - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 9.5

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: Have You Met Miss Jones? - Bridget Jones' Diary - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8, 7.5, 8, 8

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: My Heart Will Go On - Titanic - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9, 9.5, 9

Skate Battle

New for this week, all five celebs returned to the ice after their main couple routines to skate together. The judges ranked each performance with the top skater getting 5 points (Perri) the next four points (Ben), three points (Libby), two points (Joe) and one point (Lisa).

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Libby & Mark and Lisa & Tom who went forward to the skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Lisa became the seventh celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all six remaining celebs return to the rink once more.