Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in the latest results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the seventh time this year.

After Maura Higgins became the fifth celeb to leave last weekend, five contestants were left on the series on Sunday evening.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was soap star Lisa George who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 tonight (February 23) after the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the bottom two couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all voted to save Libby. Although her vote was not needed, this week's head judge Jayne also saved Libby.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend included magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy.

Joining them were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each main routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Also this week, the celebs took on the Skate Battle where up to five extra points from the judges were up for grabs.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Libby Clegg MBE & her pro skater Mark Hanretty and Lisa George & her pro partner Tom Naylor.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Jayne was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.