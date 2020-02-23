Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 8 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 8.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating twice with a special skate battle.

After Maura Higgins became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, five contestants were left on the series.

This week they were competing for a spot in the Semi Finals in Movie week.

Those making up this weekend's cast included magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy.

Completing this evening's line up were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each main routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10.

The celebs then returned for the Skate Battle (SB) where they all skated on the ice together before each of the couples were ranked by the judges. The top couple got 5 extra points, the next four points and so on.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Libby Clegg & Mark Hanretty and Lisa George & Tom Naylor.

The judging panel then chose which couple to save and it was soap actress Lisa George who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from February 23 below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 8

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.