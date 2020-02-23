Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are reunited with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean will both sit on the ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

Five celebrity contestants remain, each dancing a brand new routine together with their professional partners in tonight's Movie week special.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 8 line up and songs

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Have You Met Miss Jones? - Bridget Jones' Diary - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

My Heart Will Go On - Titanic - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Live And Let Die - James Bond - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

The Bare Necessities - The Jungle Book - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Hedwig's Theme - Harry Potter - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Maura Higgins, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Kevin Kilbane, Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard have all been eliminated so far.

As well as all that, there's an incredible performance from Luke Evans alongside the professional skaters.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs tonight (Sunday February 23) on ITV from 6PM.