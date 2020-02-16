Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the sixth time this year.

After Ian ‘H’ Watkins became the fifth celeb to leave last weekend, six contestants were left on the series this evening.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Love Island's Maura Higgins who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 tonight (February 16) after the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the bottom two couples skated again.

John and Ashley voted to save Maura but Jayne and head judge Chris, who had the casting vote this week, saved Libby.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend included magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy.

Joining them were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 7 scores and results.

This week that was Libby Clegg MBE & her pro skater Mark Hanretty and Maura Higgins & her pro partner Alexander Demetriou.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Chris was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.