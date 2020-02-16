Dancing On Ice pro Hamish Gaman pulls out of latest live show

Dancing On Ice pro skater Hamish Gaman has pulled out of the latest live show.

The professional put out a heartbreaking message to fans this afternoon, admitting he was "struggling" after press attention surrounding the programme.

Earlier in the series, Hamish and original celebrity partner Caprice Bourret 'parted ways' after two weeks performing together.

Caprice went on to perform with a new pro partner before ultimately quitting the show.

Meanwhile, Hamish has continued to perform as one of Dancing On Ice's pro skaters.

But he told his followers on social media today (Sunday, February 16) he would not be a part of the latest episode.

Hamish wrote: "Hi everyone. I'm sad to say that I've pulled out of appearing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

"The past three and a half months have been the worst of my life, and I'm struggling. It might look like things have been calming down, but they aren't."

He explained: "Numerous defamatory articles have been stopped from running in the press over the past few weeks. These untrue stories are continually being fed to the press by a 'source'.

"I've been told by various people where these articles and source quotes are coming from, and it's clear that they're trying to destroy my reputation.

"It's become relentless and I feel extremely vulnerable. I'm asking them to stop."

He added: "I desperately want to move on from all of this and focus on the skating. I've done absolutely nothing wrong, and was told by the team who reviewed all the rehearsal footage that I was an 'exemplary pro'.

"I can only hope that this will all be over soon. I'm so sorry to not be on the ice tonight, but I couldn't face it. Thank you for your support and kind messages."

Dancing On Ice is set to air its latest live show at 6PM tonight on ITV.

Six celebrity couples remain in the competition with one more set to leave in the latest skate off this evening.

If you ever need help, Samaritans offer confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the phone on 116 123 or online