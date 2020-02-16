Ben Hanlin favourite to leave in tonight's Dancing On Ice results

Ben Hanlin is the favourite to get the boot in tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 results.

Six celebrities remain on the Dancing On Ice line up with another getting the axe on Sunday evening.

There could be a magic trick performed on Dancing On Ice this weekend as magician Ben Hanlin has been made the hot odds-on favourite to skate his way off the ice rink for the last time.

The Magician survived the skate off last week when Ian ‘H’ Watkins was sent home instead and punters believe that Hanlin will be the next celebrity to do a disappearing act.

Longford model Maura Higgins could also be leaving Dancing On Ice this weekend after her odds tumbled on Friday morning.

The Irish beauty has done remarkably well on the ice so far in the new series but her time in skates could be coming to an end if the latest betting is anything to go by.

Bookies BoyleSports now make the Love Island sensation 15/8 from 3/1 to be sent home next, making her the second favourite behind Ben Hanlin.

Meanwhile current favourite to win, Perri Kiely is safe as houses according to his odds of 50/1 while Joe Swash looks secure as well at odds of 33/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Dancing On Ice is back on our screens this weekend with punters backing Ben Hanlin into 10/11 favourite to be the one that gets sent home next.

"Maura Higgins is not far behind him as her odds have tumbled into 15/8 from 3/1 to skate off the ice for the last time with Lisa George next in the market at 4/1.”

Dancing On Ice 2020 odds

10-11 Ben Hanlin

15-8 Maura Higgins

4 Lisa George

8 Libby Clegg

33 Joe Swash

50 Perri Kiely

Dancing On Ice airs at 6PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.