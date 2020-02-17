Dancing On Ice 2020: Watch all of week 7's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw six couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton

Judges' marks: 8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Candy - Robbie Williams

Judges' marks: 8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: The Boy Does Nothing - Alesha Dixon

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Summer Holiday - Cliff Richard, The Shadows

Judges' marks: 9, 9, 9, 9

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: La Vie En Rose - Louis Armstrong

Judges' marks: 7.5, 8.0, 8.0, 8.0

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: The Rockafeller Skank - Fatboy Slim

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Libby & Mark and Maura & Alexander who went forward to skate off.

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Maura became the sixth celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all six remaining celebs return to the rink once more.