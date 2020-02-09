Dancing On Ice 2020: Watch all of week 6's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw eight couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8, 8, 8, 8

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: Fever - Michael Buble - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7, 7.5, 7.5

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: I Like It Like That - Pete Rodriquez - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8, 8, 8.5, 8.5

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: Hot Honey Rag - Chicago Orchestra - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 8, 8

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood - Santa Esmeralda - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 8

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as H & Matt and Ben & Carlotta who went forward to skate off.

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Ian became the fifth celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all six remaining celebs return to the rink once more.