Dancing On Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt are engaged

Dancing On Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have become engaged.

Footballer Kevin was partnered with pro skater Brianne on this year's show.

The pair made their exit from the series on Sunday night after falling into the bottom two dance off against steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins and his pro partner Matt Evers.

While it may have been a disappointing weekend for the couple, there was plenty for them to celebrate last night when Kevin proposed to Brianne.

Having first met when training for Dancing On Ice began last October, Kevin and Brianne are now engaged after he popped the question in a London restaurant.

After saying yes, Brianne shared a picture of the pair together, captioning the snap: "He was worth the wait ❤️💋 Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending 💍🙏 @kdkilbane77"

She added: "He couldn’t have been more perfect ~ I love you @kdkilbane77"

A video of Kevin's proposal was also shared online, which you can watch below...

Huge congrats to BoyleSports ambassador @kdkilbane77 and @Brianne_TV who got engaged last night! What an old romantic. 🇮🇪💍 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/KcNq0EIEbh — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) February 5, 2020

The pair's fellow Dancing On Ice stars were quick to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations!! ❤️❤️" posted Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg, who is competing in this year's series.

Another of 2020's cast, actress Lisa George messaged: "This is the best news ever!!!! Huge congratulations to you both ❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕💕💕xxx"

"I’m so happy for you bri ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Bake Off star Candice brown, who took part in last year's show.

And former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner wrote on social media: "Congratulations gorgeous! You deserve every happiness life can bring 💯💖"

Dancing On Ice continues live this Sunday night on ITV.

Alongside Libby & her pro partner Mark Hanretty and Lisa George & Tom Naylor, those left on the line up include Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who is standing in for an injured Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them are magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards, Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.