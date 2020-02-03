Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers found themselves in the Dancing On Ice bottom two on Sunday night.

The weekend saw a fairytale themed special of the ITV series with the couples once again performing live for the judges and viewers.

The judges scores were combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as H & Matt and Kevin & Brianne who went forward to the skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Kevin became the fourth celeb to leave the competition this year.

Following the episode, pro skater Matt took to social media to react to his and H's appearance in the dance off which took many by surprise.

He said: "I want to say thank you to those that did vote for us tonight and all of the support that all of you have given us. In regards to tonight's performance, there's hundred and hundreds of messages...

"Firstly, H skated brilliantly, honest to God, his judges' challenge is better than mine so props to you, H.

"Secondly, we tried something new and I do understand some of you got it and some of you didn't, like the judges they didn't quite understand the concept."

Explaining his and H's Swan Lake inspired routine, Matt continued: "It may have been a little too abstract but at the end of the day, we tried.

"Thankfully we're still in the competition and we're very excited about next week's performance and we'll work hard and make sure that it's a little bit more universal - but hey, you don't know until you try, right?"

Meanwhile, H also thanked fans and added: "We'll work really hard. we've got a new routine tomorrow and we're going to make you guys proud."

Sunday's episode saw just seven skaters take to the ice after a drama filled weekend.

Ahead of the show, Caprice Bourret suddenly QUIT the series while illness forced Libby Clegg to skip her performance.

Next Sunday will see the eight remaining celebs return to the rink once more.

In a new theme, each routine will be based on a classic dance from salsa to hip hop.