Lisa George takes a tumble in Dancing On Ice's latest live show

Lisa George took a tumble on Dancing On Ice's latest live show tonight.

The soap star opened up Sunday's fairytale themed live show with a performance based on Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Lisa performed with pro partner Tom Naylor to It's Oh So Quiet by Björk but fell onto the ice half-way through the routine.

She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after the performance: "I'm fine, it just took me by surprise. I don't know what happened."

Wiping away tears, Lisa added: "I'm fine honestly, I just wanted to do a good job because I love this routine so much and I feel like I've messed it up."

Lisa and Tom scored 27 points from the judges, down five points on last weekend's score.

Christopher Dean said: "You get right back up and that's what you did. I was going to give you a bigger mark but with the mistake that happened we have to penalise that."

John Barrowman added: "I thought it was a great way to start the show. Don't let this bust your confidence because you are good."

Ashley Banjo agreed: "You're a great skater and a great performer and I want to see next time an amazing showcase."

Jayne Torvill concluded: "You still did a good spiral and jump so don't let it knock your confidence."

A total of seven celebs competed in tonight's show after Caprice Bourret QUIT the series while illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the show.

Alongside Libby & Tom, competing this weekend were magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who once again stood in for an injured Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them were footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of the show, one more celebrity will be eliminated in the latest skate off.

Plus, there will be a performance from Disney On Ice.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday night on ITV.