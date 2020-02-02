Caprice Bourret 'QUITS Dancing On Ice ahead of latest live show'

Caprice Bourret has reportedly quit Dancing On Ice ahead of Sunday's latest live show.

The model is said to have withdrawn from the current series after 'parting ways' from her dance partner.

Caprice was originally partnered with professional Hamish Gaman on this year's line up but they missed the second live show earlier this month.

She returned last Sunday night with new pro partner Oscar Peter but now it's claimed Caprice has quit the show.

The Sun reports that Caprice failed to turn up to rehearsals on Saturday.

A source said: "Caprice just didn’t show up today - it’s the biggest day of the week when the stars rehearse before show day."

According to the Daily Star on Sunday, Caprice is leaving the show 'for the sake of her mental health' following rumours after her split from Hamish.

An insider commented: “She’s a strong woman, but when her kids are coming home from school upset because other kids are repeating lies about their mum, it’s hard not to let it affect you.

As yet neither Caprice nor ITV have made an official comment on the reports.

Earlier this week, Dancing On Ice pro skater Hamish spoke out in a statement on Twitter and Instagram.

Speaking out for the first time this week, Hamish admitted he was "not okay" but said that the "truth always comes out".

He posted to his social media accounts: "Hi Everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back tonight with the latest Dancing On Ice live show.

Dancing On Ice airs at 6PM Sunday night on ITV.

This week will be a fairytale themed special featuring an appearance from the cast of Disney On Ice.