Libby Clegg will not perform on Dancing On Ice 2020 tonight, it's been revealed.

The Scottish Paralympic sprinter has been ruled out of the latest live show due to illness.

And she may not be the only one unable to perform in this evening's episode with Love Island's Maura Higgins also reportedly under the weather.

A source shared with the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper: "Libby fell ill early in the week and hasn't been able to skate.

"Now Maura's sick and it could be the same thing. She’s trying to get herself back to full fitness in time for the show but it hangs in the balance."

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice announced: "Unfortunately Libby will not be able to skate on this Sunday’s show.

"We all wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back on the ice next week."

Dancing On Ice's official Twitter added: "Unfortunately due to illness and on the advice of the #DancingOnIce medical staff, @LibbyClegg will not be able to skate on tonight’s show.

"Wishing you all the best Libby - we’ll miss you tonight, but rest up and we hope to see you back next week! 💕"

It's also been confirmed that Joe Swash's Dancing On Ice pro skater Alexandra Schauman will miss this Sunday's live show.

A "freak fall" previously forced Alexandra out of training and she was unable to skate last weekend.

Alexandra's fellow professional skater Alex Murphy stepped in to perform with Joe in Sunday's episode.

Alex will again skate with Joe this week with Alexandra still recovering from her injury.

She wrote on Instagram: "Working hard everyday on the road to recovery!"

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Caprice has QUIT Dancing On Ice ahead of the latest live show.

Caprice was originally partnered with professional Hamish Gaman on this year's series but they missed the second live show earlier this month.

She returned last Sunday night with new pro partner Oscar Peter but now it's been announced that Caprice has quit the show.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday night on ITV.

The latest live episode will begin at 6PM, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.