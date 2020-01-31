Dancing On Ice pro Hamish Gaman has spoken out after parting ways from celebrity partner Caprice Bourret.

Model Caprice was originally partnered with professional Hamish on this year's series but they missed the second live show earlier this month.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby said Caprice and Hamish "had parted ways" in a surprise announcement.

Holly and Phil said in the live episode: "Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

Speaking out for the first time this week, Hamish admitted he was "not okay" but said that the "truth always comes out".

He posted in a statement on social media: "Hi Everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

After parting ways from Hamish, Caprice has continued on the show with new pro parnter Oscar Peter.

Meanwhile Hamish is continuing to perform as a pro skater in the group routines.

Alongside Caprice and Oscar, the remaining couples on Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them are footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou, and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

Another couple will be sent home in this weekend's latest live show.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday night on ITV.

This week will be a fairytale themed special featuring an appearance from the cast of Disney On Ice.