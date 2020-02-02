Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw seven couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

Ahead of the show, Caprice Bourret dramatically QUIT the series while illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the show.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: It's Oh So Quiet - Björk - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6.5, 7, 7

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Hung Up - Madonna - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: One Day I'll Fly Away - Randy Crawford - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 7, 7.5, 7.5

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Abracadabra - Steve Miller Band - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 6

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: She Wolf - Shakira - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 7, 7, 7

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Hero - Enrique Iglesias - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 7, 7.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Stone Cold - Demi Lovato - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8.5, 9, 8.5, 9

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: Castles - Freya Ridings - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: Did not skate due to illness.

Caprice and Oscar Peter

Song: Rescue Me - Fontella Bass - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: Did not skate due to leaving the competition.

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as H & Matt and Kevin & Brianne who went forward to skate off.

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Kevin became the fourth celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all nine remaining celebs return to the rink once more.