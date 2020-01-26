Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the latest time this year.
Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers
Song: I Don't Feel Like Dancin' - Scissor Sisters - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 7, 6.5, 7, 7.5
Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou
Song: Say You Love Me - Jessie Ware - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 6.5, 6
Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards
Song: Star Girl - McFly - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 7.5, 7, 7, 7
Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty
Song: No Excuses - Meghan Trainor - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 7, 6.5, 7.5, 7
Lisa George and Tom Naylor
Song: Delilah - Tom Jones - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 8, 8, 8, 8
Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield
Song: Your Song - Elton John - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 6, 6, 5.5, 5.5
Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer
Song: Senorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 8.5, 8, 8.5, 8.5
Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt
Song: Should I Stay Or Should I Go - The Clash - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5, 5
Caprice and Oscar Peter
Song: Mickey - Toni Basil - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 6, 6.5
Joe Swash and Alex Murphy
Song: Nice To Meet Ya - Niall Horan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Judges' marks: 6.5, 7, 6.5, 7
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Caprice & Oscar and Radzi & Jessica who went forward to skate off.
After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Radzi became the third celeb to leave the competition this year.
Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.
Next Sunday will see all nine remaining celebs return to the rink once more.