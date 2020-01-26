Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: I Don't Feel Like Dancin' - Scissor Sisters - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 6.5, 7, 7.5

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: Say You Love Me - Jessie Ware - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 6.5, 6

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Star Girl - McFly - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7, 7, 7

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: No Excuses - Meghan Trainor - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 6.5, 7.5, 7

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: Delilah - Tom Jones - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8, 8, 8, 8

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Song: Your Song - Elton John - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 5.5, 5.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Senorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8.5, 8, 8.5, 8.5

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Should I Stay Or Should I Go - The Clash - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5, 5

Caprice and Oscar Peter

Song: Mickey - Toni Basil - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 6, 6.5

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Nice To Meet Ya - Niall Horan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 7, 6.5, 7

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Caprice & Oscar and Radzi & Jessica who went forward to skate off.

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Radzi became the third celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all nine remaining celebs return to the rink once more.