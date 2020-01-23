Joe Swash's Dancing On Ice pro skater Alexandra Schauman will miss this Sunday's live show.

A "freak fall" has forced Alexandra out of training and she'll be unable to skate this weekend.

Alexandra's fellow professional skater Alex Murphy will step in to perform with Joe in Sunday's episode.

Alexandra posted to social media: "I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to a injury that I endured after a freak fall.

"I have missed skating with him terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face.

"I wish him and @almurph18 who is stepping in all the best this upcoming Sunday, I will be there rooting for you and cheering you and everyone else on 👏👏👏

"I also want to give a huge shoutout to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week. ❤️⛸"

Alex replied: "Love you to the moon sister! Will make you proud xx #teamjalex"

On the official Dancing On Ice social media account, the show confirmed: "Unfortunately, due to an injury @AlexandraLukasz won't be able to perform this weekend. @almurph18 will be stepping in as @realjoeswash's partner instead! Join us in wishing Alexandra a speedy recovery 🙏❤️ #DancingOnIce"

Alex was originally partnered with Michael Barrymore this series but he was forced out of the competition due to injury before launch.

Meanwhile, Joe isn't the only celeb with a new pro on Sunday night.

Caprice Bourret and her professional skater Hamish Gaman did not skate last weekend after 'parting ways'.

It's now been revealed that Caprice has started training with new pro Oscar Peter in the run up to Sunday's next live episode.

He said: "I cannot wait for you to see our first performance on the ice."

Another couple will be sent home in this weekend's latest live show.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday night on ITV.